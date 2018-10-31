Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Wednesday with an increase of 463.17 points, or 2.16 percent, to stand at 21,920.46.

The broader-based Topix index gained 34.66 points, or 2.15 percent, to stand at 1,646.12.