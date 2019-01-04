A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Friday dropped 452.81 points, or 2.26 percent, to close at 19,561.96 points.

The Topix fell 22.93 points, or 1.53 percent, to 1,471.16 points.