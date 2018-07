A security worker stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during a morning trade session, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 25, 2015. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday closed with mixed results amid optimism over reduced trade tensions following the truce between the United States and the European Union and concerns about possible changes in the investment program of the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei index closed with a drop of 27.38 points, or 0.12 percent, to stand at 22,586.87.