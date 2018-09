A pedestrian is watching Tokyo stock index on an electric display in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 20, 2015. EPA-EPA FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Wednesday, dragged down by the poor performance of tech companies and machinery manufacturers amid concerns about possible regulations on the tech sector in the United States and the future of China's economy.

The benchmark Nikkei index decreased 60.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to stand at 22,604.61.