A pedestrian is watching Tokyo stock index on an electric display in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 20, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Stocks fell slightly on Tuesday due to the ongoing US trade tensions over its negotiations with Canada and the possible imposition of fresh tariffs on Chinese imports.

The bench mark index Nikkei fell 10.48 points or 0.05 percent to close at 22,696.90.