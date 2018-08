Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. point at the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended trading flat on Tuesday, despite the positive reception for the trade agreement reached between the United States and Mexico, as investors opted for profit taking.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 13.83 points or 0.06 percent to end at 22,813.47, while the broader Topix index went up 2.68 points or 0.16 percent to settle at 1,731.63.