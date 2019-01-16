A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Wednesday with a fall of 112.54 points, or 0.55 percent, to stand at 20,442.75.

The broader-based Topix index shed 4.95 points, or 0.32 percent, to stand at 1,537.77.