A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday lost 238.04 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 21,583.12.

The broader-based Topix index lost 11.94 points, or 0.73 percent, to stand at 1,625.67.