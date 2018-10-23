A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Tuesday with a slump of 604.04 points, or 2.67 percent, to end at 22,010.78.

The broader-based Topix index lost 44.59 points, or 2.63 percent, to stand at 1,650.72.