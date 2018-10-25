Pedestrians cross the street in Otemachi, Tokyo's most prestigious business district, Japan, Oct. 6, 2008. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Thursday with a slump of 882.45 points, or 3.72 percent, to end at 21,268.73.

The broader-based Topix index lost 51.15 points, or 3.1 percent, to stand at 1,600.92.