A businessman using a mobile phone walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's stock benchmark Nikkei Stock Average (L), closing information of New York Dow (C) and exchange rate between Japanese yen and US dollar securities office in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Market registered a drop on Tuesday owing to a crash in Hong Kong stocks as concerns rose over an ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States.

The benchmark index Nikkei 225 dropped 26.39 points or 0.12 percent to close at 21,785.54 points, while the second indicator Topix, which tracks stocks of the First Section, lost 2.49 percent or 0.15 percent and stood at 1,692.80 points.