Traders watch the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell once again on Monday due to the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States.

The Nikkei index closed with a drop of 17.86 points, or 0.08 percent, to stand at 22,507.32 units, while the broader-based Topix, which tracks all stocks of the First Section, fell 9.68 points, or 0.56 percent to 1,732.90 units.