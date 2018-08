Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Wednesday ahead of the start of trade deal negotiations between Japan and the United States.

The Nikkei index closed with a decrease of 18.43 points, or 0.08 percent, to stand at 22,644.31 units while the broader-based Topix, which tracks all stocks of the First Section, lost 1.34 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,744.71 units.