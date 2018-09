Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Thursday for the fifth consecutive day, a losing streak caused by the natural disasters that have struck Japan this week, the latest being a powerful earthquake in the north of the country earlier in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei index dropped 92.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to stand at 22,487.94, while the broader-based Topix index declined 12.55 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,692.41.