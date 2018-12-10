A pedestrian looks at share prices on a display in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Monday with a decline of 459.18 points, or 2.12 percent, to stand at 21,219.50.

The broader-based Topix index lost 30.17 points, or 1.86 percent, to end at 1,590.28.