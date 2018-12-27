A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index gained 750.56 points, or 3.88 percent, to close at 20,077.62 on Thursday.

The broader-based Topix index rose 70.16 points, or 4.9 percent, to stand at 1,501.63.