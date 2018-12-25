A pedestrian walks past Nikkei Stock Average index information on a display at a securities company office in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange registered a sharp drop of 1,010.45 points, or 5.01 percent, to close at 19,155.74 on Tuesday.

The broader-based Topix index fell 72.64 points, or 4.88 percent, to end at 1,415.55.