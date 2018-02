A businessman looks at his smartphone in front of a stock market indicator board in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Tokyo Stock Exchange recovered slightly on Wednesday to close with a rise of 0.16 percent after erasing most of the gains it made earlier in the day.

The Nikkei index closed higher by 35.13 points or 0.16 percent from Tuesday to stand at 21,645.37 while the Topix, the second most important indicator, which tracks all domestic companies of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section, rose 6.5 points or 0.37 percent, to 1,749.91.