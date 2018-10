Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange recovered slightly on Wednesday after a four-day slump amid caution due to the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The benchmark Nikkei index gained 36.65 points, or 0.16 percent, to stand at 23,506.04 while the broader-based Topix index gained 2.74 points, or 0.16 percent, to end the day at 1,763.