A visitor walks past a logo at the Tokyo Stock Exchange during an afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose sharply on Tuesday amid expectations that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be re-elected leader of his party in an internal vote on Thursday and continue his economic policies, popularly known as Abenomics.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 325.87 points, or 1.41 percent, to stand at 23,420.54 units, while the broader-based Topix, which tracks all stocks of the First Section, gained 31.27 points, or 1.81 percent, to 1,759.88.