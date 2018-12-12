A man looks at an electronic display showing share prices in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 27, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Wednesday with an increase of 454.73 points, or 2.15 percent, to stand at 21,602.75.

The broader-based Topix index gained 31.30 points, or 1.99 percent, to end at 1,606.61.