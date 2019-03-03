US fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger consolidated its relationship with the millennials this Saturday in a collaboration with actress, singer and network queen Zendaya, who presented a new collection called "Tommy Now" in a buzzy show at one of the most famous theaters in Paris, together with singer Grace Jones.
The Champs-Elysees Theatre on the prestigious Avenue Montaigne was the stage chosen by Hilfiger for the sixth edition of his "see now, buy now" fashion shows, which means that the garments are on sale on the Internet and in shops at the same time as they are seen on the catwalk.