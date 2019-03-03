A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women collection by Tommy Hilfiger during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 March 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Jamaican singer Grace Jones presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women collection by Tommy Hilfiger during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 March 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

US designer Tommy Hilfiger and US actress Zendaya appear on the catwalk after presenting their Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women collection by Tommy Hilfiger during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 March 2019. The presentation of the Women collections runs from 25 February to 05 March. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

US fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger consolidated its relationship with the millennials this Saturday in a collaboration with actress, singer and network queen Zendaya, who presented a new collection called "Tommy Now" in a buzzy show at one of the most famous theaters in Paris, together with singer Grace Jones.

The Champs-Elysees Theatre on the prestigious Avenue Montaigne was the stage chosen by Hilfiger for the sixth edition of his "see now, buy now" fashion shows, which means that the garments are on sale on the Internet and in shops at the same time as they are seen on the catwalk.