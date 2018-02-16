A police sniffer dog for explosive materials checks the perimeter around the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel, the venue of the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Some of the biggest companies in the world, including Siemens AG, IBM, Airbus and Deutsch Telekom, on Friday are to sign a charter promising they will establish norms and standards to improve cybersecurity.

In a statement, technology company Siemens said the charter, to be signed at the Munich Security Conference, sets out 10 points governments and businesses need to work on, such as creating posts and ministries dedicated specifically to cybersecurity, increasing education and training and establishing third party certifications for key industries, such as self-driving cars or robots, which humans would interact with directly.