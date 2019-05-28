Photo showing the president of the Mexican Network for the United Nations Global Compact, Martha Herrera, speaking on May 27, 2019, in Mexico City during a business meeting. EFE-EPA/CCE/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The entities grouped under the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Mexican Network for the United Nations Global Compact on Monday signed a cooperation agreement with the national government to push forward to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Objectives.

The president of the Mexican Network, Martha Herrera, and the president of the Mexican Business Council, Antonio del Valle - representing Carlos Salazar of the CCE - explained that the agreement has among its goals for companies to align their strategies and operations to the universal principles of human rights, along with labor, environmental and anticorruption standards.