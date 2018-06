The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2017 (reissued Jun 1, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese conglomerate Toshiba announced Wednesday that it will carry out a share buyback worth approximately 700 billion yen ($6.3 billion) to distribute the profits made from the sale of its memory chip business.

The announcement boosted the value of Toshiba shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where it closed up 6.64 percent.