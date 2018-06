(FILE) The Toshiba logo is seen during an expo in Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 23, 2017 (reissued Jun. 1, 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Toshiba Friday completed the sale of its memory chip division to a business consortium from the United States and South Korea, an operation that lasted months and even experienced difficulties, and which is aimed at cleaning up its battered finances.

Toshiba announced the closure of the deal in a statement explaining that it expects the operation to generate a special profit of 970 billion yen ($8.8 billion), which will greatly help in reaching its 2018 earnings forecast.