Japanese tech conglomerate Toshiba on Monday pledged to reconstruct its board of directors after the departure of two of its members over a scandal of the board colluding against its activist shareholders.
Toshiba commits to reconstructing board after fresh scandal
A view of the logo of Toshiba Corporation at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 13 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
