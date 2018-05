(FILE) A general view of the headquarters of Toshiba Corp. in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 10, 2017 (reissued Sep. 21, 2017). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Toshiba group earned a record net profit of 804 billion yen ($7.3 billion) in 2017, its first positive balance in four years, thanks to the liquidation of its nuclear business in the United States and its tax reform.

The electronics and infrastructure conglomerate registered in the period spanning from April 2017 to March 2018, an operating profit of 64.1 billion yen - 21.8 percent less inter annually - after excluding the results of its chip unit, Toshiba Memory, from the financial report.