Satoshi Tsunakawa (R), outgoing President and CEO of Toshiba Corp., speaks while sitting next to newly appointed Toshiba Corp. chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman Nobuaki Kurumatani (L) during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba announced Wednesday Nobuaki Kurumatani, the current head of CVC Asia Pacific Japan - the Japanese branch of the British venture capital firm CVC Capital Partners - as its CEO.

Kurumatani, who served as vice president and director of the Japanese financial group Sumitomo Mitsui before joining CVC in May 2017, will replace Satoshi Tsunakawa, who will maintain his position as president of electronics and infrastructure of the Japanese multinational, according to a Toshiba statement.