The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese technological conglomerate Toshiba on Thursday announced it will cut 7,000 jobs over the next five years under its new mid-term business plan, which also includes the withdrawal from several energy sector projects.

Toshiba will carry out cutbacks with an early retirement plan for 1,060 employees of the parent company as well as subsidiaries Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions (ESS) and Toshiba Digital Solutions (TDSL) and some subsidiaries from 2019, it said in a statement.