A March 25, 2019, photo of the high Andean wetlands with the imposing Nevado Sajama in the background at the Sajama National Park in southwestern Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

A March 26, 2019, photo of the Manasaya thermal pools at the Sajama National Park in southwestern Bolivia, the Andean nation's oldest protected area. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

A March 26, 2019, photo of Nevado Sajama, Bolivia's tallest peak, which dominates the landscape at the Sajama National Park in southwestern Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Yolanda Salazar

The Sajama National Park, Bolivia's oldest protected area, attracts mostly foreign tourists with its wide variety of fauna, thermal pools, geysers and the country's tallest peak and also provides a successful example of a community-based tourism model.

Designated as a protected area in 1939, this national park is situated at approximately 4,300 meters (14,100 feet) above sea level in the Andean department of Oruro, which borders Chile.