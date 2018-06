An aircraft flies over Sydney Harbour Bridge as the sun sets in Sydney, Australia, Aug 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tourism Australia hopes for better air links with Latin America to increase its presence in the region, according to Tourism Australia Managing Director on Thursday.

John O'Sullivan said during a meeting with the Foreign Correspondents' Association that the air connectivity was via Chile, and they were working with several airports to increase connectivity, and once it is done, improve their presence.