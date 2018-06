Cars of German car maker Mercedes Benz are parked at the automotive terminal at the port of Bremerhaven, northern Germany, 23 July 2017. US President Donald J. Trump sent out a tweet threatening a tariff on cars imported from Europe. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager of the Lexus Division of Toyota Motor North America introduces the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept vehicle during a media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

James Lentz, Chief Executive Officer Toyota North America speaks at the announcement ceremony for the new Toyota North American headquarters to be built and moved to Texas in Plano, Texas, USA, 27 October 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Japanese automaker Toyota criticised Wednesday that the company, along with other foreign car manufacturers, is being investigated by the United States government for being a threat to national security, and said that imposing import duties on cars will only harm US workers and consumers.

The company said Wednesday in a statement that the 137,000 people who work for Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships in the US are "not a national security threat."