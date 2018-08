(FILE) A logo of Toyota is shown on display at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota Motor earned a net profit of 657.3 billion yen ($5.8 billion) during the first quarter of the Japanese fiscal year, representing an interannual increase of 7.2 percent.

Toyota's operating profit between the months of April and June amounted to 682.6 billion yen, 18.9 percent more inter annually, according to the quarterly results presented by the company Friday.