The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is seen at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

An undated handout photo from Joby Aviation shows its aircraft in Santa Cruz, California. EFE/HANDOUT/JOBY AVIATION

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor on Thursday announced a $394 million investment in American startup Joby Aviation, which is engaged in developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with potential for urban use.

Toyota will also share expertise with Joby Aviation in manufacturing, quality and cost controls for the development and production of its eVTOL aircraft, the Japanese company said in a statement. EFE-EPA