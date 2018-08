(FILE) View of the Isuzu Motors Ltd. logo at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Apr. 27, 2011. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a Toyota Motor dealer in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2017 (issued Aug. 3, 2018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation announced on Friday that it will sell its stake in Isuzu Motors thereby putting an end to the capital tie-up the two had maintained since 2006.

In a joint statement, both companies confirmed the dissolution of the alliance, which had been forged to develop and produce a new generation of smaller diesel engines for passenger vehicles.