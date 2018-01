The Toyota Corolla Furia concept car is displayed during the media preview at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA 14 January 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Jim Shuker, a Toyota technician from Wittmann, Arizona (L) and Fibbiyon Miller from Huntsville, Alabama await the start of a press briefing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., USA, 23 February 2010. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE THEILER

Masahiro Moro, CEO and President of Mazda North America, introduces the Mazda 6 at the LA Auto Show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE NELSON

The Japanese automobile manufacturers Toyota and Mazda announced Wednesday that they have chosen Alabama, USA, to invest $1.6 billion in their new vehicle assembly plant, whose total output capacity is estimated at 300,000 units per year.

The new plant will be built in the town of Huntsville and will produce Toyota and Mazda vehicles in equal parts.