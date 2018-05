Toyota Motor Corp. President and CEO Akio Toyoda speaks during a press conference announcing the carmaker earnings for fiscal year 2018 at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Toyota Motor Corp. President and CEO Akio Toyoda speaks during a press conference announcing the carmaker earnings for fiscal year 2018 at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A man walks past Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles on display at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Toyota Motor Corp. President and CEO Akio Toyoda speaks during a press conference announcing the carmaker earnings for fiscal year 2018 at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota Motor posted a net profit of 2.49 trillion yen ($22.76 billion) during the Japanese fiscal year of 2017 representing an interannual increase of 36.2 percent.

Toyota's operating profit for the fiscal year (April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018) was 2.39 trillion yen, 20.3 percent more interannually, according to the annual financial report presented by the company Wednesday.