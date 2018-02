A logo of Toyota is shown on display at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said its net profit increased 40.5 percent year on year to 2.013 trillion yen ($18.42 billion) for the period April to December 2017, thanks to a good showing in the domestic market.

In the period, which marks first nine months of the Japanese fiscal year, Toyota posted an operating profit of 1.77 trillion yen, a 13.8 percent jump year on year, according to the financial report published by the company.