The logo of Japanese car maker Toyota is seen on the grill of a Toyota car displayed at the Paris Motor Show 'Mondial de l'Automobile' in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota Motor made a net profit of 1.24 trillion yen ($10.96 billion) during the first six months of the Japanese fiscal year, marking a 16 percent year-on-year increase.

Toyota's operating profit between April and September amounted to 1.26 billion, a 15.1 percent increase year-on-year, according to the quarterly results published by the company on Tuesday.