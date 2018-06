A logo of Toyota is shown on display at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Anthony Tan, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grab, speaks during The Wall Street Journal D.Live Asia technology conference in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor said Wednesday it will invest $1 million in Singapore-based ride-share company Grab to develop new mobility technologies.

The agreement, boosting the collaboration that both companies began in 2017, is aimed at achieving connectivity for Grab's rental car fleet across Southeast Asia, and at rolling out connected services throughout the region that utilize vehicle data stored on Toyota's Mobility Services Platform, the company said in a statement.