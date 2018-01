Toyota president Akio Toyoda speaks about the e-Palette at the CES technological fair in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Toyota on Monday presented a new automated, electric, flexible vehicle called the e-Palette, which will provide various business services and which the firm wants to launch in time for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Toyota president Akio Toyoda unveiled the new concept vehicle at the CES technological fair in Las Vegas at the session devoted to information media on the eve of the opening of the key exhibit of personal consumption electronics.