Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman of the Board of Directors Takeshi Uchiyamada introduces the all-new Prius PHV during a media event in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 17, 2017 (reissued Oct 5, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A Prius sits outside a Toyota dealer in the Hague, The Netherlands, Jun 29, 2016 (reissued Oct 5, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MARTEN VAN DIJL

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling 2.4 million vehicles globally to fix a fault in the hybrid system that could cause them to lose power, according to a Dow Jones report provided to EFE on Friday.

The recall mainly affects certain Prius variants produced between October 2008 and November 2014, the auto maker said Friday.