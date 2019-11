The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is seen on a wheel of the Toyota e-Trans at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor posted a net income of 1.27 trillion yen ($11.58 billion) between April and September, 2.6 percent more than the same period last year, the company announced Thursday.

During that period – the first semester of Japan's financial year – the country's largest car manufacturer had a record operating income of 1.4 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 11.3 percent. EFE-EPA