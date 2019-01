Akio Toyoda, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Toyota Motor Corporation introduces the return of the new Toyota GR Supra at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2019. The show offers media previews of vehicles and technologies before opening to the public on 19 January. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Fernando Alonso of Spain, winner of the 2018 Le Mans race poses with the newly introduced Toyota GR Supra at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2019. The show offers media previews of vehicles and technologies before opening to the public on 19 January. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Akio Toyoda, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Toyota Motor Corporation drives up in the new Toyota GR Supra at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2019. The show offers media previews of vehicles and technologies before opening to the public on 19 January. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Akio Toyoda, President and Member of the Board of Directors, Toyota Motor Corporation introduces the return of the Toyota GR Supra (Bottom) as an image of the late Supra appears above on screen at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2019. The show offers media previews of vehicles and technologies before opening to the public on 19 January. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Toyota revived the iconic Supra sports car on Monday, unveiling the fifth generation of the car at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, nearly two decades after they stopped producing it.

The car, which was discontinued 17 years ago but has not been sold in North America for 21 years, is the result of a collaboration between Toyota and the German manufacturer BMW. The new Supra generation shares chassis, engine and electronics with the German brand's two-seater Z4.