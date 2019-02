A New Toyota Camry Hybrid is displayed at the stand of Japanese car maker Toyota the Paris Motor Show 'Mondial de l'Automobile' in Paris, France, Oct 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

A Toyota Motor logo is seen on a vehicle in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 8, 2016 (reissued Jan 9, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota Motor had net income of 1.42 trillion yen ($12.69 billion) between April and December, a plunge of 29.3 percent year on year.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Toyota's operating income increased 9.5 percent to stand at 1.9 trillion yen, said the firm, which has its headquarters in Aichi (central Japan) in a statement.