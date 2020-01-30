Japanese autoworkers inspect Toyota Motor Corp.'s third-generation hybrid 'Prius' cars coming off the assembly line at the automaker's Tsutsumi plant in Toyota city, Aichi province, Japan, 05 June, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation sold 10.74 million vehicles in 2019, including the units from its subsidiaries, the company said on Thursday.

The sales figures were 1.4 percent higher than 2018. EFE-EPA