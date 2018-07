A logo of Toyota on display at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor sold 5.209 million vehicles worldwide during the first half of this year, a record for the company, according to data published on Friday.

The company, headquartered in Aichi in central Japan, published sales figures - including those of its subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors - on its website on Friday, showing a 1.6 percent rise in vehicle sales year on year.