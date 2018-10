SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son (2-L) and Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (2-R) bow to each other next to SoftBank Corp. Vice President and CTO Junichi Miyakawa (L), who became President and CEO of MONET Technologies Corp., and Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama (R) after ending a joint announcement of their new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son (L) and Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (R) shake hands during a joint announcement of their new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

SoftBank Group Corp. has teamed up with Toyota Motor Corp. to deliver meals, health care and other services in self-driving cars to an aging populace in Japan, in hopes that some of the technology will prove exportable, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Thursday.

The two companies said they would form a joint venture by the end of March, with 50.25% owned by SoftBank and 49.75% owned by Toyota, to deploy vehicles in a country where 83% of its bus operators aren't profitable.