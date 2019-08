The Suzuki logo at the second press preview day of International Motor Show IAA, Frankfurt, Germany, Sep. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Office workers walk past Toyota Motor's plugin hybrid vehicle Prius PHV at Tokyo headquarters of Toyota Motor Corp. in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2017 (issued Aug. 2, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese auto makers Toyota and Suzuki on Wednesday entered a capital alliance to boost autonomous driving technology developments, a key element for the next generation models.

"To take up challenges together in this transitional era, the two companies plan to establish and promote a long-term partnership between the two companies for promoting collaboration in new fields, including the field of autonomous driving," the statement said.